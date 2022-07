TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Annual Tega Cay Parade was just one way the City celebrated Independence Day and their 40th Birthday this year!

The week began with a Paddle Board Race, followed with a Boat Parade, a Water Ski Show, and then the annual land parade emceed by CN2 News!

After the parade, folks enjoyed the Annual Lion’s Club Fish Fry and the City Fireworks show.

Click above for video of the parade.