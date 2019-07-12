Tega Cay Boy Scout Constructs Unique Memorial For New Police Station

He’s a young boy scout who just completed his Eagle Scout Project that involved a lot of area organizations to complete it. 13-year-old Jack Stevens with Troop 250 went above and beyond – all in the name of fallen officers. In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid talks with Jack about his memorial concept and what you can expect to see at Tega Cay’s new police station.
