Teens seriously injured after Fort Mill chase ends with car crash

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Three teenagers are in the hospital with serious injuries after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Fort Mill late last night (Friday, February 28).

According to law enforcement the chase began around 10 pm after the South Carolina Highway Patrol clocked them going 108 mph on Interstate-77.

At one time during the chase, authorities say the car turned off all lights.

The chase ended when the teens crashed near the entrance to Springfield Middle School along the parkway in a concrete culvert.

York County deputies, who helped the South Carolina Highway Patrol, say the car actually caught fire and one of the teens was thrown from the car.

Deputies rescued the others, pulling them from the car and starting life-saving measures.

Authorities have not released details of their investigation or why the teens were speeding.

Law enforcement say the driver will likely be charged.