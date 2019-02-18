LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) In the last few years, the popularity of vaping or e-cigarettes has exploded. In the Tri-County, there are a number of vape shops. Vaping is illegal for anyone under 18 years of age, but officials say the popularity of vaporizers has hit schools.

The Lancaster County School District says it is considering make penalties more strict for students that distribute e-cigarettes or vaporizers. The school also always notifies law enforcement when students are discovered with the products on them.

There is a bill right now that could crack down on teen vaping by making it illegal for minors to even enter a vape or tobacco stores. That bill passed the house and is now making its way through the senate. CN2’s Indira Eskieva speaking with one school district on why parents should stay alert to teen vaping.