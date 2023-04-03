Teen in critical condition following Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department says officers were called to South York Avenue on Saturday, April 1 around 5 pm for shots fire.

While officers were responding, a victim arrived at Piedmont Medical Center with a gunshot would from the shooting, police say.

Police say the victim, a 16 year-old male, was later transported to Levine Children’s Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.