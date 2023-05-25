Teen Center at Boys and Girls Club dedicated to honor Jack Holladay

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – He was a friend to many, a mentor and a faithful servant leader. Much of that village he supported, wanting to honor his legacy.

Jack Holladay passed away in January at just 60 years old. Giving was just part of his nature. This week, on what would have been his birthday, the Boys and Girls Club of York County leaders and community coming together to dedicate the Teen Center in his honor. It will now officially be known as the Jack Holladay Teen Center.

Jack was a longtime Board Member, Treasurer and volunteer and his family was most appreciative of the recognition. His wife Lora saying, “It means a lot to our family. It’s Jack’s birthday today, he would have been 61. He spent about 13 years serving the Boys and Girls Club and every time he did anything for this organization it was for the kids. That was his motto. If it wasn’t for the kids, I mean he wanted to you know make sure everything was about them, for them, to service them, to make sure they had a place where they felt safe and comfortable after school.”

Ann Terry, the Board Chair for the Boys and Girls Clubs of York County sharing, “I think it’s kind of like as soon as Jack passed away we had a board meeting, we were all saying what could we do to honor him because he had given so much. I mean Lora tells so many tales about how he was involved, and how important it was for him and the kids. He didn’t want any glory”.

The plaque sign reads, “Believe in yourself”. As Jack certainly believed in all the kids he worked with at the club.

He also worked here at Comporium for 38 years and was a vital and very missed part of our organization.

