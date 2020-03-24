Teachers Missing Students, Showing Them How Much They’re Appreciated

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Schools across our state remain closed because of the Coronavirus and many teachers are showing their students they are still thinking of them.

Teachers from McDonald Green Elementary School, in Lancaster County, have found a special way to connect with their kids.

“Our teachers are really missing our students. You know it’s in our hearts to be with our children everyday and our children should be here, but they can’t be here. Our teachers should be teaching and wanna be teaching so if they couldn’t come to us, we’re gonna come to them,” says McDonald Green’s principal, Tonya Hunter.

Many of the school’s administration saying, having to leave their children so quickly because of the Coronavirus left them feeling empty. They’re saying they’re glad they got to see them again from their car windows.

“I know as we were going through the routes teachers were texting me saying they’re eyes were sweating — but I don’t think that’s what it was. But truly, just seeing their faces has given us a little bit of peace and a little bit of comfort in these uncertain times,” says Tonya.

Those teachers saying the caravan is a way to get closure, in these uncertain times, until they can see their students in the classrooms again.