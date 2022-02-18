Teacher Participates in Advanced Level Holocaust Education Program

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster High School Social Studies Teacher Stacy Steele was one of two teachers from the State of South Carolina to participate in a program offered through The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR). That organization supports the aged and needy non-Jews who rescued Jews during the Holocaust and preserve their legacy.

Both of the programs that she participated in allowed her the opportunity to attend lectures from world renowned scholars.

Steele shared, “If we teach students the dangers of stereotypes, prejudice and racism maybe we can make an impact in their lives as they move forward in encountering people in different cultures and have different ideas.”

Click above for full interview.

