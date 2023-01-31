Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer.

Details from the school below.

Press Release:

ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns

Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at Indian Land High School that a classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a computer.

Numerous students witnessed this incident in the classroom. Administration immediately began an investigation into this matter once they became aware of it.

The employee subsequently resigned their position on the day in question and

immediately left the school campus.

This is the second incident this month where an Indian Land High School teacher has been in the news.

