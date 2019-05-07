Teacher Appreciation Award – Stewart Law Offices Taking Nominations Now

https://www.stewartlawoffices.net/teacher-appreciation-award/

Nominations are now being accepted for a Teacher Appreciation Award- the contest is once again being organized by Stewart Law Offices and it was inspired by the teachers in their lives. Click above for more details.

They are asking parents and students to share personal stories about their favorite teachers and what makes them stand out. 8 educators will be chosen to receive a $500 award and it’s open to teachers in K-12th grades. Those with the firm say it’s rewarding to be able to give back to teachers for all their work that goes beyond the classroom.