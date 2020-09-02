Taste of Healing Gives Back to York Coffee Roastery

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Chef Carol Green with Taste of Healing is offering a “Save Your Sanity” live cooking experience for moms on a budget and with little time on their hands!

The 90 minute session is set to for September 12th at 3 PM and will include a three day gluten free meal plan of simple and healthy meals that you can feed your family with! Plus, more than $500 in giveaways!

Carol also is using this as a fundraiser for York Coffee Roastery. When you go to purchase your ticket for “Save Your Sanity”, you can also purchase a cup of choose to “pay it forward” for someone coming to get a cup at York Coffee Roastery!

Early bird special for “Save Your Sanity” is only $7.95. Click https://tasteofhealing.com/save-your-sanity-live-class/ to get yours!

www.tasteofhealing.com

https://www.yorkcoffeeroastery.com/