CN2 Today – Taking a Sneak Peak into the 76th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Parade

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We take you inside the making of the 76th Annual Novant Thanksgiving Eve Parade.

This year the spectators will see marching bands, community bands, specialty units along with large floating balloons, floats all taking the lead for the big guy – Santa officially kicking off the Christmas season in the Carolinas.

Want to go?

Date, Time: Thanksgiving Eve – Wednesday, November 23 | 5:30 pm

Where: Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte

Watch on TV:

WBTV 6:30 pm

Cost: Curbside Spectators FREE

VIP seat tickets $35 www.NovantHealthThankgivingParade.com/tickets

OR Be in the Parade: There are still needs for volunteers as a costume walker, a balloon handler or parade marshal. Go to www.NovantHealthThanksgivingParade.com, click on the volunteer tab