Taiwan Donates 92,000 Surgical Masks To State Of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Taiwan is donating 92,000 surgical masks to the state of South Carolina to help in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The masks will go to support South Carolina front-line medical personnel.

South Carolina state government agencies worked together to ensure the delivery of the masks shipped directly from the Republic of China to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s warehouse back in late May.

Taiwan’s president says COVID-19 is a humanitarian disaster that requires the joint efforts of all countries.

State leaders say The Republic of China and the State of South Carolina have enjoyed a fruitful sister-state relationship since 1981.