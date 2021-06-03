Sydney Aquilino Beats Cancer – Tega Cay Celebrates with a Parade

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 News) – The Aquilino Family has been waiting for this day for 3 years. After battling Leukemia, young Sydney was finally able to ring the bell at St. Jude. Sydney didn’t know about his big surprise later that day but CN2s Rae’L Jackson was there.

