CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Sweet Southern Java is a mobile coffee trailer you can find parked in different spots in Chester County!

The owner, Liz Dahnke says it has been a dream of hers to open her own coffee shop! She decided to go mobile. She and her family run the business. They offer many different coffee drinks with a special twist!

You can see where Sweet Southern Java is located by following them on social media. They also do events. Just call Liz at (803) 899-9728.