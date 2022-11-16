Suspect’s Sister Says the Kidnapping Was a Misunderstanding

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The family of the woman charged with 3 counts of kidnapping say the situation has been a misunderstanding.

Jami’la Earvin is being held on kidnapping charges on a $300,000 bond, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Earvin took her 7 year old brother, 5 year old niece, and 9 month old nephew and she did not have permission to take them

Her family feels this situation has been a misunderstanding and took action on this today by protesting her charges outside of the York County Moss Justice Center.

Earvin’s sister believes there has been miscommunication from the start, and all she wanted was for her sister and children to be found, not arrested.

Suspect’s Sister Jalea Earvin said, “I did leave her with my kids so that means I believed in good well to keep my kids, so unfortunately we’re here today, and I’m sad, I’m hurt, and disappointed because it’s just not right. My kids are here but my sister’s not. So I’m still sad, it’s not justice here.”

Family Friend John C. Barnett said, “This is not a kidnapping, this is a wellness check gone bad.”

The family is demanding all charges be dropped, Earvin to be released as well as mentally evaluated.

Barnett says at the very least, they ask for Earvin’s bond to be unsecured so that she can be released before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The York County Sheriff’s Office has declined to comment at this time since this is an active investigation and involve juveniles.