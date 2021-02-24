Suspect in Custody after Deadly Shooting in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Fort Mill Police Department says the suspect wanted in connection to the February 19th shooting that took place at a Circle K in Fort Mill turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon.

Anquante El-Malik Lemel Watts has been charged with Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

A bond hearing is currently pending.
Police say the victim who has been identified as 25 year-old Sy’Veon My’Veon Howard died from the injuries of that shooting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR