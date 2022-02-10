Suspect Identified in a Second Homicide of 2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Jamie Gavantay Williams, 25, of Rock Hill has been identified as a suspect in the August 31, 2021 Market Place Apartments Homicide.

On this Thursday, February 10, 2022 Williams was charged with Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence.

Williams, who was already being held at the Moss Justice Center for charges related to a November 23, 2021 homicide, was denied bond.

Here are details from the police press release regarding the August 31st Murder:

On Tuesday August 31st 2021, at 10:38 p.m., Rock Hill Police were dispatched to 365 South Heckle Boulevard in reference to a shooting with a victim.

Officers arrived on scene locating a 30-year-old male victim in the driver’s seat of a white Kia Forte. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds with life-threatening injuries. EMS arrived on scene transporting the victim to Piedmont Medical Center.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation.