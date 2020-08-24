Suspect Arrested in Recent Chester County Murder Investigation

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) At 2:00 A.M., on this Monday, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lowry’s Highway. The call was in reference to a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive subject, 40-year-old, Cavis Simpson. Chester County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Simpson dead at the scene.

The Chester County Coroner’s Officer responded to the scene shortly after.

After further investigation, it was determined that Lillian Tyndall killed Simpson.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyndall, who was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tyndall is currently at the Chester County Detention Center.