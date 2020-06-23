Surveys Released On How COVID-19 Impacts Cancer Victims, Delays Treatment

Everyone is being impacted in someway shape or form by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But cancer patients are experiencing even more challenges.

These include treatment delays, oral medication at home, poor insurance coverage and not getting timely screenings.

The Cancer Action Network has been conducting surveys on these topics.

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Calls on Those Impacted by Cancer for New Survey

Survey Results: COVID-19 Affecting Patients Access to Cancer Care

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid sits down with Pansy Yates, state advocacy lead for the Cancer Action Network.

They’ll talk more about the challenges and how the organization is urging lawmakers to help both cancer patients and survivors.