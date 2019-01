ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Ladies with the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill are making 6 different types of dips for you to purchase for your Super Bowl party on Sunday! All proceeds go towards supporting the Woman’s Club which supports our community. To place your order call (803) 328-8888.

