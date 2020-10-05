Super Bowl Star Arrested in York County Pleads Guilty to Charges

PHOTO CREDIT: York County Sheriff’s Office

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Super Bowl Star who was arrested in York County, back in April of this year, is pleading guilty to his charges.

Bashaud Breeland is a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs and won the Super Bowl back in February.

Two months later, on April 28th, according to police reports, Breeland was stopped at a gas station in Fort Mill after a law enforcement officer saw the football star smoking marijuana with two other men.

The police report says a York County Sheriff’s Deputy claimed when he tried to detain Breeland, and the NFL player became combative.

As for the punishment part of the deal, court documents show Breeland agreed to a 30-day suspended jail sentence and $200 in fines.

Breeland is from South Carolina, but we don’t know what he was doing in Fort Mill at the time of his arrest.

York County Solicitor Kevin Kevin Brackett says, “This was a relatively minor situation that could have turned into a serious incident. I appreciate Mr. Breeland’s recognition of this fact and acceptance of responsibility for his actions.”

A representative for Breeland added, “We are pleased to have come to a fair and swift resolution in this case. Mr. Breeland looks forward to putting this entire ordeal behind him.”