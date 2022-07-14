Sunflower Fields Forever 🌻

McConnell’s S.C. (CN2 News) – People flock to Draper Wildlife Management Area in late June to early July each year to enjoy the nature preserve by the SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Located in McConnells, the SCDNR plants acreage of sunflowers which creates a beautiful back drop for grand photos and sunflower enthusiast to enjoy. Making it a popular spot for the doves to flock to each year. However, it is all by design. The grand plan for the planting is to prepare for Dove Hunting season.
Draper Wildlife Management Area was purchased in 1995 from R. Fisher Draper and is also known as the Brattonsville Tract, because of its proximity to Historic Brattonsville. The area is 806 acres is reserved for small game hunting and fishing.