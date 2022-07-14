Sunflower Fields Forever 🌻

McConnell’s S.C. (CN2 News) – People flock to Draper Wildlife Management Area in late June to early July each year to enjoy the nature preserve by the SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Located in McConnells, the SCDNR plants acreage of sunflowers which creates a beautiful back drop for grand photos and sunflower enthusiast to enjoy. Making it a popular spot for the doves to flock to each year. However, it is all by design. The grand plan for the planting is to prepare for Dove Hunting season.

Draper Wildlife Management Area was purchased in 1995 from R. Fisher Draper and is also known as the Brattonsville Tract, because of its proximity to Historic Brattonsville. The area is 806 acres is reserved for small game hunting and fishing.

You want to go?

USE – 1080 Draper Road, McConnells SC 29726

Once you turn into the gated area, you’ll head straight back to the parking area. There will be a sign and a path to the left side and the right side of the parking area. You won’t be able to view them from the parking area, but it’s just a short hike on the path for a few minutes before you spot them.