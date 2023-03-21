Sun City resident found safe

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – At approximately 7:30am, Lancaster County’s first responders were summoned to a home in Sun City in Indian Land due to the disappearance of an elderly man.

Lancaster County Emergency Management said the man’s wife put him to bed around 11 pm last night and when she looked for him this morning he was missing.

The 80 year-old man, who suffers from severe dementia was found within an hour of being reported missing wearing socks but no shoes on Snap Dragon Lane, Indian Land,

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says the elderly man is expected to be unharmed and an EMS unit is performing a full examination. They say they are thankful he was found and that it was a good outcome, considering the low temperatures lately.