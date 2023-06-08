Summer Reading Underway in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Most schools are empty now that Summer break is in full effect, but at Richmond Drive Elementary some classes are still in session as students are learning to improve their reading skills.

It’s part of the Rock Hill School District‘s Summer Reading Camp where 280 2nd and 3rd grade students are receiving some additional academic support to keep from falling behind.

The free program started on Monday, June 5th and runs through June 29th. It will aim to help students who have been identified as not successfully reaching their grade level proficiency in reading.

Dr. Katie Barber with the Rock Hill School District explains, “Making sure that we are reaching all kids based on their specific needs this Summer. Our classes are small, we have that extra ability to do so. We are working on their reading levels, strengthening reading levels, doing pre and post test to make sure we can progress monitor during the month of June to show growth so that they are ready for August.”

District officials say successful participation in the program can keep students from being held back, if they complete 96 hours of instruction.