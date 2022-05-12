Summer Concert Series Returns to Anne Springs Close Greenway

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Anne Springs Close Greenway is hosting its annual Summer Concert Series on Thursdays through June.

Official release below:

Music and nature unite for the Anne Springs Close Greenway’s popular Summer Concert Series, returning on Thursday nights from May through June. Entry begins at 5pm for the 6pm performances, and the Greenway’s food truck will be on site serving refreshing beverages and delicious food starting at 5:30pm.

Concerts take place at the Comporium Amphitheater, a popular Greenway venue that features lawn-style seating beneath a shady tree canopy. Music begins at 6pm and ends by 9pm. This summer’s lineup features Terence Young Project (Jazz/R&B) on May 5; Late Night Special (Pop/Rock/Soul) on May 12; Todd Johnson & The Revolvers (Classic Rock) on May 19; The Hitmen (Variety) on May 26; Party Parrot Band (Tribute/Beach) on June 2; Gal Friday (Country/Pop/Rock/Bluegrass) on June 9; Town Mountain (Bluegrass) on June 16; Sol Driven Train (Southern Rock/Funk) on June 23; and Next Level Band of Charlotte (Variety) on June 30.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for their enjoyment. The Gateway Canteen will provide on-site food options including barbecue, wraps and items from the grill, as well as a weekly featured menu. Admission is $6 per adult, $4 ages 5-12, members and children 4 and younger are free. $5 parking per vehicle.

Concerts take place at the Comporium Amphitheater, 291 Dairy Barn Lane, Fort Mill. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase. No tents, glass or outside alcohol allowed. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome to attend. Visit ASCGreenway.org/Events or call 803.547.4575 for more details.