KINGS MOUNTAIN S.C. (CN2 News) – It’s that time of year again – time for summer camp.

It’s always fun to see what the various camps in the tri-county can offer – some of the activities the kids take part in and what’s new. In our 3-part series – CN2’s Emma Mondo packs her bags and takes us along for the summer camp experience. Our first stop – The Upper Palmetto YMCA’s Camp Cherokee.