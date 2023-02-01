Sullivan Middle School presents musical comedy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Showtime Theatre Company presents the Gershwin Musical Comedy – Crazy for You – a story about a New York city slicker falls for hometown girl in Nevada in this romantic comedy featuring cowboys, showgirls, high-energy production numbers, mishaps and everything in between.

The cast is made up of high school and middle school students.

You can see the musical starting February 2nd – 5th at Sullivan Middle School in Rock Hill.

Check out – showtimetheatrecompany.com for showtimes and to buy tickets.