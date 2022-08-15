New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County.

CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.

This is thanks to a new partnership with Clinton College and the Rock Hill School District.

President of Clinton College, Dr. Lester McCorn says Sunset Park is the first school in the Clinton College Community Partnership with a goal for Rock Hill schools to eventually welcome interns from the college into the school district.

McCrorn says his students and staff are here to support and help the school as much as possible.

Rock Hill Schools Superintendent, Dr. Tommy Schmolze also a part of the excitement, saying having this type of partnership will hopefully bring more teachers to the district.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the partnership.