A group of Winthrop students standing in solidarity in light of recent tragedies across the nation. Student leaders organized a moment of silence on Winthrop’s campus today – its one of many ways they’re trying to get their voices heard. CN2’s Kathryn Andreoli speaking with students on their concerns for the country – and what they’re doing to make a small difference in their own way.

https://youtu.be/evn3guWLYXg