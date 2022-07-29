Students Start Up Business Provides Life Lessons

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A group of students created their own business model, found product to sell and market the product all within four days.

Eco Ice, created by students, sold ice cones inside Knowledge Perk in Rock Hill as part of the Young Entrepreneurs at Knowledge Perk Rock Hill

Students came together through the Business Center of Rock Hill at the Gravity Center as a summer program.

They went through the business making process of figuring out an item to sell, how to market the item, how much to charge, and all the other steps to form a functioning business.

Gravity Center, Executive Director, Hannah Horne said, “I’m just really proud of these teenagers and the work that they are doing today. . . So whether they launch a business of their own, I think they will, let’s us realize that there is something much more than selling snow cones today.”

Eco Ice CEO Dayana Moreno, said, “I just think that it’s amazing that we started this in the span of four days, where some people do this in years, weeks, months, and I think what were doing is incredible and I hope that this inspires others to do the same.”

If you need some help bringing your business idea to life – The Gravity Center is there to help all entrepreneurs.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, there are 31 million entrepreneurs in the US.