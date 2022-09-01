Students in Need on the Weekends Too

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is estimated around 800 Rock Hill students need food to eat over the weekend when they are not in school.

Thanks to the Back the Pack initiative with the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation, those children are provided with food to take home. Leaders with the foundation say the need is growing each year.

We take you inside the warehouse where volunteers are packing those bags of food.

