Student Receives Free Car

Proving it takes a village to help our kids a Lancaster Car Dealership giving a free ride to a student from the opposite end of the state, so she can attend college.

Through a partnership with the Independent Living Group in Lancaster, and On the Road Again a South Carolina program that helps young people get cars. Tthey all reached out to a Blackville-Hilda High School Graduate, Alexis Buckels, to give her a 2004 Chevy Impala from J & J Autoparts in Lancaster for free.

Area DSS workers partnered with On the Road Again to facilitate the donation.

The owner of the dealership was in the foster care system as well, so donating this car to Alexis was a special experience for him.