NARCAN administered to a Rock Hill High School student

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says a Rock Hill High School student had to be administered 2 doses of Narcan Thursday during school hours. That happened after a 15 year old student went unconscious in a classroom.

According to the report after the student slowly regained consciousness, the student told first responders, he had taken a blue pill but could not answer where the pill was from. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation on where and how the student came into possession of the narcotics is pending.

After our story initially posted the mother of the teenager called our newsroom. She says no pill was taken and that the child is ok. She also says she appreciates the schools immediate response.

The school district said it couldn’t comment on specific details of this case but did say NARCAN is allowed on campus and they have SROs on (every high school and middle school) campus who have it and can administer it.

They go on to say “schools begin addressing alcohol, tobacco and other drugs starting in kindergarten as part of the South Carolina Academic Standards for Health and Safety Education: https://ed.sc.gov/instruction/standards/health-education/standards/

Our schools also focus on drug prevention during Red Ribbon Week which occurs each October. We work primarily with Keystone Substance Abuse and York County All On Board to address drug use and abuse and to provide information on prevention and intervention. In the past, they have acquired grants to allow them to work with our students at little to no cost. Prevention is a total community effort – we cannot do it alone.”