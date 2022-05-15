ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – May is stroke Awareness Month.

In the video above a 46 year old retired police lieutenant and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran suffered from a stroke last year.

Thanks to new technology at Piedmont Medical Center, he is alive today.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil shares his story in the video above and important signs to remember if you or a loved one is suffering from a stroke.

