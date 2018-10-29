Strait Herron’s 100th Win with the Stallions and other Sports Headlines

South Pointe’s head football coach Strait Herron celebrates his 100th win with the Stallions in just seven seasons. Herron was one of sixteen coaches across the nation to be invited to coach in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas as a member of the East coaching staff. While there he was awarded the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl National High School Coach of the Year.He was also named the 2015 South Carolina 3A Coach of the Year, 2014 South Carolina 3A Coach of the Year and 2011 Herald All-Area Coach of the Year.

The Stallions play their last game of the regular season tonight, October 29th, against York to battle for the region champion title.