Store Clerk Locks Robber Inside Store, Police Say

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Several agencies, including a SWAT team, a K9 Team and an Aviation Unit, responded to S. Congress Street in York. Authorities said they received a call around 9 a.m. of an attempted armed robbery at a beauty supply store.

“At the time we didn’t know if the suspect had left the building or not,” said Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The clerk of York Beauty Store was the one who called police. Zaharia Alshaikh said the robber entered the store and demanded he hand over money from the register. Alshaikh said when he complied, the robber then told him to take change out of a safe, but Alshaikh says he told the robber to do it himself because he was closer.

That’s when the store clerk made a daring escape. With the robber distracted, Alshaikh says he ran out of the store and locked the door behind him.

“I [was] afraid he might do something else when he gets the money,” said Alshaikh.

When authorities responded, detectives were unsure if the suspect was inside of the supply or had already fled. Faris says while it took just minutes for police to arrive on the scene, the robber must have used that time to escape. After securing the building, police learned the suspect had broken a glass door and escaped.

Authorities closed down a part of S. Congress Street as they worked the scene. The York County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Hill Police Department also assisted. A K9 unit found tracks leading to an apartment complex, where he was later arrested. Because the suspect is 17 years old, police declined to release his name.