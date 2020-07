LANCASTER, S.C. — Community faith leaders are inviting the public to a “Stop the Violence” movement in Lancaster this weekend.

The praise and worship event will be held Sunday, July 5th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 E. Meeting Street at the Old Barr Street School softball field.

Those hosting the event are Timothy Taylor, Bishop Brandon Mingo, Activist Pastor C.T. Kirk and Kearra Gillespie.

Those who attend are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.