Staff Member At Fort Mill YMCA Diagnosed With COVID-19, Facility Now Back Open After Deep Cleaning

FORT MILL, S.C. — A staff member at the Fort Mill YMCA at the complex has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a letter, staff says it’s not sure how the employee contracted the virus.

The employee is currently under self-quarantine for 14 days. He or she last worked at the facility on Thursday, May 29th and the YMCA was notified this past Monday of a positive test.

The YMCA immediately closed the facility and implemented the deep cleaning protocol, which involves the YMCA’s contract cleaning company, JaniKing.

JaniKing provides on-demand services and set up for COVID-19 infection response.

The YMCA also immediately contact the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and is following the agency’s guidance.

The facility opened back up Wednesday, June 3rd on normal hours and operations.