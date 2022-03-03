St. Patrick’s Events In the Tri-County

Here is a look at events that are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the tri-county.

Town of Clover

2022 Clover’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Main Street, Clover

Friday, March 11 | 6 PM – 9 PM

Saturday, March 12 | 10 AM – 4 PM

Music, rides, and food and drink vendors.

Dance Center USA

St. Patrick’s Day Party

855 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill

Friday, March 11 | 8 pm – 10 pm $15

Attire: Something Green. They warn.. Put on your favorite green or you might get pinched!

Old Town Rock Hill, SC

Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Festival

157 Main Street to Winthrop University

Saturday, March 19 | 12 PM – 9 PM.

Live music, entertainment areas for adults and kids, inflatables, food & drink vendors

If you have an event you would like to add to our list please drop us an email at News@cn2.com.

Keep in mind – as of now – many of these events are still taking place – but check the organizations social media pages or website for last minute changes.