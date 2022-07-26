St. Anne’s Catholic School Offering A Different Type of Experience

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – St. Anne Catholic School is currently enrolling new students.

With a 11 Students to 1 teacher ratio St. Anne says you do not need to be Catholic to attend because they serve students of all faiths and backgrounds in grades K3 through the 12th.

The school recently graduated its 5th High School Class and its first graduating class is now graduating from college.

Currently the school has about 325 students with 100 of that at the high school.

With the school’s ratio the school says its able to offer smaller class sizes.

St. Anne Catholic School’s Shaileen Riginos, said, “Students have an opportunity to have a personal education. When our students leave us and go to college the biggest benefit they share with us is that they interact with their teachers like they did at St. Anne… and talking with the adults on campus.”

There are more than 40 different sports and clubs at St. Anne. This fall the school will be launching a new sports program from the University of Notre Dame that looks at developing virtues and character through sports.

The school has two campuses – K3-8th grade is in Rock Hill and the High School is in Fort Mill at St. Philip Neri Church.