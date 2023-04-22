Spring PopUp ReSale

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Today from 10 AM to 4 PM, the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is hosting their Spring PopUp Resale as part of the Come See Me Festival. Visitors to the Aiken Avenue event will find an array of women’s clothing, accessories, and shoes, with all proceeds benefiting the community service projects of the Woman’s Club.

Previous articleCar Show – This Weekend

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR