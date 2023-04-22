ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Today from 10 AM to 4 PM, the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is hosting their Spring PopUp Resale as part of the Come See Me Festival. Visitors to the Aiken Avenue event will find an array of women’s clothing, accessories, and shoes, with all proceeds benefiting the community service projects of the Woman’s Club.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Suspect arrested in murder of Rock Hill mom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - Rock Hill Police say after receiving many tips from community members, investigators have arrested a man wanted in...
paid advertisement