Spring Job Fair at Anne Springs Close Greenway

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leroy Springs and Company is having a Spring Job Fair this Saturday, March 11th from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Anne Springs Close Greenway – Lake Haigler Drive entrance.

Leroy Springs and Company offers full-time and part-time positions in office work, careers in golf, food and beverage, or various parks and recreation industries.

The company operates properties at The Greenway – FLYERS Afterschool Program – Fort Mill – Springfield – Lancaster and Chester Golf Clubs as well as Springmaid Mountain.