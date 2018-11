High School basketball has tipped off! Watch some highlights from the Northwestern High School game against Riverside plus a recap of other high school basketball games.

Congrats to Rebecca Gibbons form northwestern for being picked to play on the north team in the North/South tennis match! The Northwestern tennis team went 15-4-1 on the season.

Catch Winthrop’s mascot Big Stuff showing off his dance moves at the Bank of America Stadium in Sir Purr Bowl…also know as a dance off!