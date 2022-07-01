SPORTS – Soccer Team Preparing for National Cup Finals

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill Soccer team is training for a trip to the mile high city.

The Charlotte Independence girls soccer team is preparing for the National Cup Finals in Denver Colorado on July 18th.

This is the 14 and under club team that trains at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill.

The girls did not expect to make it this far, due to many new faces joining the team, but they were able to bond quickly both on and off the field.

While excited for the opportunity, the team has some concerns with the tournament location in Denver.

The Mile High City’s drastic altitude change is causing the girls to travel 2 days ahead of schedule just to give them time to adjust to the higher altitude.

This has also raised their travel cost, which is why the team has created a go-fund-me to help each team member in affording the trip.

To make a donation search From the Queen City to the Mile High City on the go-fund-me website.

All money raised will be split evenly between each of the 17 team members and their families.