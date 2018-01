Sports 1/22/2018

It’s a history making day for South Pointe High School, the first ever Stallion is headed to the Super Bowl and another Rock Hill alum who also plays in the NFL is a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Plus, our athlete of the week and Winthrop’s Coach Kelsey showing off his sandwich making skills for a good cause. CN2s Danyel Detomo has your Monday Sports Report.