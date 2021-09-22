Spooky Creations – Fort Mill Woman Finds Joy in Making Witch Hats

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A woman in Fort Mill has spent her retirement making witch hats!

She’s made thousands she says since the early 2000’s, shipping the custom hats all over, some as far as Nevada and California.

Now, she is spending her last year making them to raise money for the Humane Society of York county.

In the interview above, Bonnie Christensen explains her passion for her custom creations.

You can purchase a hat of your own at the Humane Society of York County’s annual Christmas Store and Halloween Boutique. The shop opens October 1st.

https://www.facebook.com/hsyccs