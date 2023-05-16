Spider Lillys close to full bloom

CATWABA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With summer quickly approaches one thing you might want to check out are the Spider Lilies at Landsford Canal State Park in Chester County.

They are quickly approaching full bloom!

CN2’s Ryan Folz taking a trip out to the state park to see these beautiful flowers.

The Landsford Canal State Park is hosting what they call Lilyfest where you can come out and enjoy the lilies.

Lilyfest will take place on this Sunday, May 21st from 10 AM to 5 PM. There will be live music, food, vendors, and of course the Spider Lillys.

To learn more information, check out the Landsford Canal State Park website.