They came. They saw. They conquered. Huge congrats to power lifter Josh Myers and golfer Scott Rohrer who recently returned from Abu Dhabi after competing in the Special Olympics World Games.

They’re the only two from South Carolina who made it all the way across the world.

Now, they’re back home recovering, but don’t be mistaken. They’re not retiring anytime soon. In the video above, you’ll learn about the boys’ experience playing overseas and their welcome home dinner.