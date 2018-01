Speaking About Injustice

In Rock Hill where more than 600 people gathered for the 15th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast.

The ceremony opening with the African American National Anthem.

This year’s theme was “Be the Face of Change: A Dream That Changed the World”.

Keynote speaker and two time Winthrop University Graduate Dr. Derrick Alridge emphasized action versus standing by in the face of injustice.